High-profile lawmakers from Nevada and California gathered at North Lake Tahoe on Wednesday to take part in the 27th Annual Lake Tahoe Summit.
The keynote address was given by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi who spent 20 years as the House Democratic Leader and Speaker. One of her biggest accomplishments was spearheading the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, which allocated $369 billion nationwide to combat the climate crisis.
Pelosi spoke on Lake Tahoe's bipartisan and bi-state collaboration Environmental Improvement Program (EIP), that prioritizes four key areas:
1. Watersheds and Water Quality
2. Forest Health
3. Transportation and Sustainable Recreation
4. Science, Stewardship, and Accountability
(D-CA) Senator Alex Padilla hosted the 27th annual Lake Tahoe Summit. As a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Padilla secured provisions in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 to authorize U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civil works and ecosystem restoration activities in the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Padilla was joined by his colleagues in introducing bipartisan, bicameral legislation to extend the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act through 2034.
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is leading the bipartisan effort to get Congress to renew the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act.
"Between combatting invasive species, maintaining the environment. and improving water infrastructure, Lake Tahoe has received almost $105-million dollars since this law was enacted in 2016. And, that funding has supported the completion of 66 different projects to preserve this lake, but as many of you know this legislation is expected to expire in 2024," said (D-NV) Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.
Another critical issue is fuel management, thinning forests, and removing dead wood.
The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California is at the forefront of this effort with their new Tahoe Forest Products LLC (TFP) sawmill in Carson City.
The Washoe people used to culturally burn areas of the lake knowing that they would not be able to use those resources in their lifetime, but it would regrow and flourish and produce for future generations to come," said Washoe Tribe Chairman Serrell Smokey.
The federal delegation is securing funding to provide higher pay for wildland firefighters, as well as offering those firefighters better housing and mental health resources.
"It's so risky. They run in where those weather patterns are created by these intense fires they're evacuating people, of course with the help of our other first responders," said (D-NV) Senator Jacky Rosen.
"With the money comes resources, right, and comes actual labor, and communications, and projects, and policies. And, so my administration is involved in every aspect of that. And, make sure that it's moving us forward and not backwards," said (R-NV) Governor Joe Lombardo.
California Senator Dianne Feinstein, who is a pivotal figure behind The Lake Tahoe Summit, gave an audio recorded statement.