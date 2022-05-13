The National Ski Areas Association says the 2021-2022 ski season was record-breaking in the total number of skier visits to resorts around the country.
The trade group says the roughly 61 million skier visits was up 3.5% from the 2020-2021 season.
A skier visit is when someone uses a lift ticket or pass at a ski area.
The association says the Rocky Mountain region reported a record high number of skier visits while the Northeast, Midwest and Pacific Southwest all had increases from 2020-2021 season.
The group says the Southeast and Pacific Northwest reported decreases in skier visits.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)