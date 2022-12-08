It's one of our favorites...and it just concluded this evening!
We gathered donations from you at the Grand Sierra Resort, the Governor's Mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden all day long for our 30th annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive.
At the Carson Valley Inn, we received 28,454 pounds of food and over $140,000 in monetary donations.
At the Governor's Mansion in Carson City, our crew received 18,190 pounds of food and $19,315!
More totals will be posted here as they come in.
We appreciate the community so much for contributing to the cause and coming out to donate!