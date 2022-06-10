The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction on phase two of the Kings Row Project from Wyoming Avenue to North McCarran Boulevard.
To expedite construction operations, the following traffic control changes will begin on Monday, June 13, and continue through the summer:
- Kings Row will be closed to through traffic between Apollo Way and Wyoming Avenue. Residential and commercial access will be maintained.
- Kings Row will be open to one-way traffic only between McCarran Boulevard and Apollo Way. Traffic can enter at McCarran Boulevard.
- Through traffic will be detoured from McCarran Boulevard to West 7th Street to Wyoming Avenue to Apollo Way.
The area around Kings Row also has a good network of adjacent streets that will help people navigate the neighborhood during construction.
RTC says the project will bring much-needed improvements to the Kings Row community.
The project includes placing new asphalt, replacing failing sidewalks with ADA-compliant sidewalks, restriping bike lanes, and minor utility work on Kings Row between Wyoming Avenue and North McCarran Boulevard
--------------------
Original Story from April 4, 2022:
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to begin construction on phase two of the Kings Row Project from Wyoming Avenue to North McCarran Boulevard on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
The project includes placing new asphalt, replacing failing sidewalks with ADA-compliant sidewalks, restriping bike lanes, and minor utility work.
Residents who travel through this area will notice lane shifts and on-street parking closures during construction. There will also be sidewalk closures and lane closures, especially during paving operations.
RTC says the project will bring much-needed improvements to the Kings Row community and recommends drivers to drive slow in construction zones.
Construction is anticipated to be complete in early fall of 2022.
(Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County)