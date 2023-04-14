The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction on the Oddie Wells Project and is advising the community of upcoming traffic control changes due to ongoing construction activity and paving operations for Phase 2 of the Oddie Wells project.
- Beginning Monday, April 17, 2023 the intersection of Oddie Blvd. and Sullivan Way will be closed in all directions. Traffic will be detoured at Rock Blvd. and El Rancho Drive. Motorists will be redirected to Prater Way and Greenbrae Drive.
The road closure will be in effect thru Friday, April 28, 2023.
The RTC reminds everyone to account for extra time in their travel plans, and to use extra caution in and around the construction zone for everyone's safety.
For more information on the project, click here: OddieWellsProject.com.
(Regional Transportation Commission)