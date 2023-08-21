Starting Tuesday, August 22, travel delays and lane closures will be in place on U.S. 95 south of Fallon as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway.
Drivers should anticipate single lane closures with delays of up to 30 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays from Sheckler Road to 10 miles south of Fallon on U.S. 95.
Traffic delays should be expected as a pilot car alternates directions of traffic through the work zone during the following dates:
- August 22-25
- August 30-31
- September 8-15
Speed limits as low as 45 mph will be advised through the work zone. Drivers should follow the posted work zone speed limits, or travel slower as necessary for road conditions.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.