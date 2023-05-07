Beginning on Monday, May 8 until Saturday, May 13, the portion of Coleman Road between US 95 and Venturacci Lane in Fallon will be closed for a resurfacing project.
Passenger vehicles will detour to Venturacci Lane and Hunter Park Way. Commercial trucks will be restricted from taking this detour and will need to use US 95 and US 50.
US 95 at Coleman Road/Paiute Drive in Fallon will be reduced to one lane with flagger control during daytime hours while work is occurring. US 95 and US 50 will both remain open in both directions during this entire duration. Drivers can expect minimal delays.
The detour is needed for the safety of workers and the community as A&K Construction improves this section of roadway.
From March through fall 2023, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is constructing safety and mobility improvements on U.S. 95 from U.S. 50 (Williams Avenue) to I-80.
Improvements include drainage, roadway resurfacing and lighting enhancements. Construction is weather permitting.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)