The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements.
'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire. “It's awesome. We've been asking for it for years."
Smith’s auto shop is at the intersection of Mill and Telegraph Streets. Over the years, she and her coworkers have witnessed dozens of crashes outside their business. They even warn their customers to not cross it.
"We tell everybody it is such a dangerous intersection,” she said.
Meanwhile, across the street at Pops Mini Market, surveillance video shows that danger. Their security cameras have captured dozens of crashes at the intersection over the last several years.
“Looking at the crash statistics at this intersection, there have been 35 crashes over the past five years,” said Lauren Ball, Public Information Officer of RTC.
People who work in the area say those statistics are not surprising.
"Pedestrian accidents, commercial vehicle accidents, brand-new vehicle accidents,” listed Smith.
In the past five years, RTC reports 35 crashes here including two involving bicyclists, and one resulted in a fatality. 15,000 vehicles use this stretch of roadway each day.
"It was determined that a traffic signal was warranted based on the increased traffic volumes here,” said Ball.
The total cost of this project is $700,000 but RTC says pedestrian safety and safety in general is priceless.
"Yeah, the biggest thing is safety for everyone here,” said Ball. “Safety for the cars that are on Mill Street and Telegraph Street but especially for bicyclists and pedestrians."
RTC expects the traffic signal to be functioning in a few weeks.