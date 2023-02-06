Sparks Police say one of their deputies arrested a man after a recent traffic stop revealed firearms, drugs and over $,4000.
Officials say the Sparks Police Graveyard Team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration, during which Kevin Resendiz was identified as the driver.
The officer immediately noticed a digital scale with white residue on the floorboard of the vehicle.
The investigation revealed Resendiz was also in possession of large amounts of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana, over $4,000 in cash, two rifles, and a handgun.
Resendiz was arrested and booked for drug sales, possession of a controlled substance, and his expired registration.
(Sparks Police)