A traffic stop in Susanville earlier this month resulted in the arrest of two people after a K9 unit alerted deputies to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle.
On March 15, 2023, Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in front of Riverside Park, in Susanville, Ca.
Deputies identified the driver as Amy Marie Clapper, 33, and the passenger as Beauregard Joseph Beavers, 28, both from Westwood, Ca.
It was determined that Beavers had a warrant for his arrest.
A Deputy began to issue Clapper a citation for vehicle code violations.
While the Deputy was completing the citation, Lassen County Sheriff’s K9 “Hank” was utilized to conduct a free air sniff around the perimeter of Clapper’s vehicle.
During the free air sniff, K9 Hank positively alerted to odor of narcotics, near the driver’s side of the vehicle. K9 Hank’s positive alert gave Deputies probable cause to search the vehicle for Narcotics.
During the search of the vehicle, Deputies located several plastic baggies containing various amounts of methamphetamine. Also located in the vehicle was a digital scale, a large amount of un-used plastic baggies, and 33 Adderal pills.
Both Clapper and Beavers’ were placed under arrest.
During a search of Clapper’s person, Deputies located over $1500 in cash and additional methamphetamine. Deputies believed the cash was proceeds from the sales of narcotics and seized the cash.
All of the suspected methamphetamine located had a gross weight of 121.6 grams (approximately ¼ lb).
Clapper and Beavers’ were booked into the Lassen County Jail for the following charges:
11377 H&S- Possession of a controlled substance.
11378 H&S- Possession of a controlled substance for sale.
11379 H&S- Transportation of a controlled substance.
11364 H&S- Possession of paraphernalia.
(Lassen County Sheriff's Office)