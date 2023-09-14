Last Tuesday, on September 5, an officer from the Sparks Police Department conducted a traffic stop for an expired license plate and identified the driver as Juan Lopez-Mercado.
Lopez-Mercado had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and further investigation also revealed he was suspected of committing several robberies starting in late August.
- August 25, 5:30 p.m. - Sparks Police responded to an armed robbery occurred at a a business in the 600 block of Greenbrae Drive where the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash.
- August 27, 11 p.m. - Reno Police responded to an armed robbery at a business in the 1000 block of West 2nd Street where the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash.
- September 3, 10:30 p.m. - Another armed robbery of a business was reported on Rock Boulevard in Sparks where the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Lopez-Mercado was arrested for the above robberies and for the unrelated outstanding arrest warrant.