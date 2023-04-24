The Make-A-Wish Foundation makes dreams come true for kids all over the country. But it's local communities that raise the money for wish granting at home.
"Wish granting actually happens at the local level," said Seema Donahoe with the local Make-A-Wish chapter. "So we have this incredible brand, incredible awareness, but it's local communities and local support that actually makes wishes possible. Every dollar raised goes towards our mission, and when you have more than 50 children waiting for a wish, the need is here and will be served here."
The local chapter is hosting the Trailblaze Challenge two weekends in June to help make some of these wishes come true. It's a day-long hike for all ages and abilities near Lake Tahoe.
"You have people who've just signed up to support the mission, we have wish families, you meet a lot of wonderful people," said Dr. Kristina Disbrow Hansen, the chapter's medical advisor. "And it's a hike, not a race, so anyone can be out there. There's first aid stations, breaks throughout the trail and lots of food and water along the route."
She's been donating her time to Make-A-Wish for more than a decade.
"I got involved in 2012 when my niece was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, and she was the star of our first Waffles and Wishes program," Disbrow Hansen said. "It was there I learned about Make-A-Wish. I feel so blessed to be part of it; it truly changes lives for kids, families and communities."
Her niece's wish was granted, and that spirit of giving lives on.
"Now she is a freshman at UNR and wants to be a pediatric oncologist," she said. "So it's just another way that Make-A-Wish changes peoples lives. Most of our children survive, about 75%, but there are some who pass. And that wish can be something the family always has to look back on and have some joy and brightness in a time that can be so difficult and challenging."
The deadline to sign up for the Trailblaze Challenge is April 30, and there's still plenty of time to donate to the cause as well.
More information: www.tahoetrailblaze.com