With more mass shootings taking place on school campuses, UNR is holding training on what to do in the event there's an active shooter.
The University Police Department spoke to faculty administrators today and gave tips and warning signs on how to identify a potential shooter.
The university has held meetings like this in the past, however, with the recent shooting at Michigan State University, more students and staff are asking what to do if that situation were to occur here at UNR.
The department shared with us why training like this is so important.
"It's so important so we don't know where and when it's going to happen," said Madison Eifert, Community Relations Specialist for UNR Police Department. "It's important that we inform the entire community on what to do in that situation. It's not strictly to students or academic faculty. It's really everyone on campus."
The training hit key points on how to identify potential suspects and warning signs such as for teachers if they notice a drastic change in one of their students or if someone's acting unusual on campus.
The police department also suggested that everyone should know the entrance and exit points in whichever building they're in.
University police gave three options on what to do in the event you're around an active shooting scene.
"You can run and get out of the building. You can hide and barricade the building accordingly and make sure that your safe. Or you can fight and if you are going to fight be vigilant and be aggressive," said Mike Thompson, UNR Police Officer.
The biggest word of advice Officer Thompson gave:
"See something, say something," Thompson said. "If you see something that's out of the norm, say something. I would rather it be nothing then be something and let us assess it appropriate."
Other than the active shooter sessions, the university is also providing women's self-defense, de-escalation and workplace safety classes.
There is another training session on Thursday and next Monday, however the department is taking requests for more sessions if departments or students would like to attend.