Reno Fire responded to a transformer that blew up in a neighborhood on Plumas Street and St. Lawrence in Midtown.
It happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Reno Fire Officials told us a bird sat on a power line, causing it to spark. That caused high and low power lines to fall down.
A line with a transformer blew up, sending more power lines down onto people's cars and onto the street.
The explosion also caused some resident's electrical boxes to blow up at their home.
NV Energy says up to 6,000 customers are being affected and they do not know when power will be restored.
