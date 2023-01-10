State transportation contracts announced during Monday's Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 413 job years while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.
A projected 413 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the Jan. 9 state transportation board meeting.
Transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include upgrading concrete barrier rails, improving aging roadside drainage, and installing landscape and aesthetics and other improvements on Interstate 80 from the Nevada/California border to western McCarran Boulevard in Washoe County.
Other approved agreements will help support construction engineering services for numerous highway improvements, including southbound truck climbing lanes and median widening on a section of Interstate 15 between Speedway Boulevard and the U.S. 93 Garnet interchange in Clark County.
NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary.
To date, Nevada state transportation projects utilizing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding are projected to support 11,097 jobs. Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.
It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)