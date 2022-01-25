Today is National Plan for Vacation Day, a day to encourage people to plan for a little time off work. Travel Nevada is encouraging Nevadans to use to use some of that time to explore their home state.
"Nevada is a great place to travel," said Tracie Barnthouse with Travel Nevada. "A lot of people might not be comfortable going further away from their homes still, so we really encourage people to get out and see where there is to do in Nevada. We have a website just for itineraries for Nevadans at discoveryournevada.com where you can find all kinds of ideas."
A study from Destination Analysts shows only about a quarter of Americans used all their vacation time in 2021, and more than half of remote workers are actually clocking more hours than they were at the office, leading to widespread burnout.
"Travel is great for the soul," Barnthouse said. "It's a great way to get away, see something new, and come back to your job refreshed, renewed and ready to tackle whatever the job has."
Studies say planning is key when it comes to actually using up those vacation days, and the U.S. Travel Association is encouraging workers to plan all their vacation time at the beginning of the year so those days don't go to waste.
"Get something on the books," Barnthouse said. "Make a plan to use your vacation days. Vacation helps with mental health, and after the past two years we all need a little brightness in our lives."