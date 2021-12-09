This holiday season, Travel Nevada is encouraging people to support local businesses with the newest edition of the Nevada Pride Shopping Guide.
"Small businesses in Nevada were hit really hard over the pandemic, and this is a great way to support them," said Tracie Barnthouse with Travel Nevada. "We have so many great small businesses in our state, northern, southern, and everywhere in between, and this is a great way to showcase some of the amazing Nevadans who are making great things in our state."
State 36 clothing company opened in the Arlington Gardens Mall in Reno a little over two years ago.
"This shop is all about Nevada," said owner Morgan Gottier, a third-generation Nevadan. "It's really a tribute to my grandfather, who taught us where you're from is the place you call home, and you're very prideful of that. You serve your community and give back, and this store is a tribute to him and to what I was raised up to believe."
Running the store is truly a family affair, and the business has gained a loyal following. It's what's helped keep the doors open and the shelves stocked, even in tough times.
"We have so much in stock right now," Gottier said. "We wanted to make sure we have something for everyone here, especially with all the supply chain issues. So we went above and beyond to make sure we had stock in the store so people could come in locally and shop."
It's just one of many shops in the guide offering something uniquely Nevadan this year.
"There really is something for everyone," Barnthouse said. "If you're looking for something to wrap and give, there are many options there. Or, you can give a gift certificate for something to do later in the year, some kind of adventure, a memory that you can give for later."
Nevada Pride Shopping Guide: https://travelnevada.com/nevada-pride-shopping-guide/