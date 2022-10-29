Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced the Treasurer’s Office has worked with the Nevada Police Union to identify more than $600,000 in unclaimed property due to State law enforcement officers.
The Treasurer’s Office has proactively identified these funds owed to members of the Nevada Police Union and will work with law enforcement officials to return these funds in the coming days.
This collaborative effort with the Nevada Police Union is part of the Treasurer’s Office’s annual Nevada Day tradition to find and return unclaimed property to the numerous organizations and individuals who help make our State a great place to call home.
“We are thrilled to have identified over $600,000 owed to State law enforcement and will work to return these funds as fast as possible,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “Members of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. I’m proud that we could work with the Nevada Police Union to put money in their members’ pockets this Nevada Day.”
"Treasurer Conine’s work to help State Police identify unclaimed property, some amounts in the tens-of-thousands, has resulted in significant financial support for our members when they need it the most,” said Dan Gordon, President of the Nevada Police Union. “Our members are struggling with low wages, high employee costs, and a depleted workforce. Treasurer Conine stepped up to help our members claim hundreds-of- thousands in unclaimed property which has been a much-needed savior.”
The Nevada Police Union is the State’s largest police union and represents employees working within the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Nevada State Parks, and the Nevada System of Higher Education.
These public employees include highway patrol troopers, parole and probation officers, fire marshals, detectives, game wardens, park rangers, university police, capitol police, and public safety workers.
The State of Nevada is currently holding over $950 million in unclaimed property owed to Nevadans.
The Unclaimed Property Division within the Treasurer’s Office works with businesses to report Nevadans’ unclaimed property and return it to its rightful owner.
All unclaimed property received is held for the owner in perpetuity by the Treasurer’s Office.
Since Treasurer Conine first took office in 2019, the Treasurer’s Office has returned over $190 million in unclaimed property to Nevadans, a record for any single administration.
To learn more, or to search for unclaimed property in Nevada, please visit ClaimItNevada.org