A Winnemucca Indian Colony tribe member was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks to 78 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for shooting at a law enforcement officer and pointing his firearm at a second officer.
Martin Williams (39) pleaded guilty in November 2022 to two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon within Indian Country.
According to court documents and admissions made in court by Williams, on April 2, 2020, he fired a shot at a law enforcement officer while on the Winnemucca Indian Colony reservation and pointed his firearm at a second officer.
United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.
The FBI, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Winnemucca Police Department, and the Elko Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Penelope Brady and Andrew Keenan prosecuted the case.
(U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Nevada)