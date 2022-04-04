The public is invited to a tribute to the Forgotten Civil War Soldiers Project at the Lone Mountain Cemetery (1044 Beverley Dr.) in Carson City on Sunday, April 10, at 1:15 p.m.
The tribute-organized by the Nevada State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) pays homage to those who have served and are currently serving our country.
Officials say renovations are underway, with the planting of trees, painting of the fence that encircles the Union Soldier statue, a new flagpole, and the replacement of numerous flag holders that are either bent, broken, or missing.
“I am so honored to be a part of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Mayor of this community," Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell said in a released statement. "Both honor our veterans with pride. Please join us to pay tribute to these soldiers."