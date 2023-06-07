Fatal Car Crash
MGN

Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a fatal truck rollover crash east of Battle Mountain on Wednesday. 

NSP says the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on frontage road 402, which runs parallel to I-80. 

NSP says the unidentified driver was the only person inside the Ford Ranger pickup. 

They say he was not wearing a seat belt when he was thrown from the truck.

There's no immediate word on what caused the crash, but troopers say speed and impairment appear to be involved. 