An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on I-80 east near the Spaghetti Bowl late last night.
Nevada State Police Troopers say it happened near I-580 split at the Spaghetti Bowl just before midnight.
NSP says a preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was hit by two cars and both cars left the scene. The description of the first vehicle is unknown. The description of the second car was reported as a white SUV.
Authorities says a third car then struck the unidentified pedestrian. That driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Nevada State Police is seeking witnesses, or anyone who may have information regarding this crash, to contact 775-687-9618 Nevada State Police Reference Case #230802024.
(NSP contributed to this report.)