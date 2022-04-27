Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses to a car crash involving a pedestrian near McCarran Blvd. and Greenbrae Drive last Sunday night.
The crash happened after 11:15 p.m. near that intersection in Sparks.
NSP says the unidentified pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
NSP says a description of the suspect car is currently unknown.
If you have any information about this crash, call the Nevada State Police at 775-687-0400 or you can call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900
Reference case #220401211.