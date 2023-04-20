Police responded to a Sun Valley parking lot overnight to investigate a truck that may be connected to a shooting in Sparks.
Nevada State Police, Washoe County Deputies and Sparks Police investigated a truck in the lot near 1st Avenue and Sun Valley Boulevard around 1 a.m.
So far, they haven't been able to say to what crime the truck could be connected, but they did tow it away.
Sparks Police said the truck may be connected to a shooting but haven't released any other information about the investigation.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.