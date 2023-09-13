The Town of Truckee will be hosting a wildfire forum for citizens next week.
It is set to happen on Thursday, September 21st at the Town of Truckee Council Chambers on Truckee Airport Road from 6 to 8 p.m. according to a post on the Truckee Police Department Facebook page.
The forum will provide citizens the opportunity to learn about evacuations, emergency planning and communication platforms.
Those who can't attend can submit questions by email with the subject line "Wildfire Forum" to policedepartment@townoftruckee.com.