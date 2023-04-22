If you're planning to get some spring cleaning done this weekend, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is providing an easy way to get rid of your green waste.
Green waste includes things like dead or dry vegetation, shrubs, tree branches and other wildland fuels that would take away from the defensible space around your home.
If you have any green waste that you need to get rid of, you can drop them off at the Lemmon Valley station at 130 Nectar Street.
They are accepting waste from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22-23.
They will not accept items in bags, so be prepared to empty it if you accidently bring one.
More info can be found here: Locations for Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, Spring 2023 Green Waste Collection - Truckee Meadows Fire District (tmfpd.us)