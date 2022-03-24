Host Families Needed for TMCC International Students

Students at Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) were evacuated Thursday afternoon after the college received a tip of a possible threat.

The college says they are taking all precautionary efforts to ensure the safety of our campus community, and all TMCC locations have been closed.

University Police Services and assisting agencies are in the area conducting a thorough search and are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.