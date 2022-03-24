Students at Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) were evacuated Thursday afternoon after the college received a tip of a possible threat.
The college says they are taking all precautionary efforts to ensure the safety of our campus community, and all TMCC locations have been closed.
University Police Services and assisting agencies are in the area conducting a thorough search and are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
TMCC Alerts— Truckee Meadows Community College (@tmccnevada) March 25, 2022
Campus closure update
All TMCC classes for Thurs. March 24 are cancelled and all buildings are closed, effective immediately.