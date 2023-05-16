Today, the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) adopted the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 budget.
Estimated general fund expenditures are $46.2 million, an increase of 12.4 percent from the estimated current fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. Total general fund revenues are estimated at $47.5 million, an increase of 12.9 percent from the estimated current year.
“All fire stations will remain fully staffed and operational in the coming fiscal year,” said Fire Chief Charles Moore. “Despite a possible economic downturn, we are committed to maintaining our current service levels for our residents, and no fire station will be closed temporarily or permanently.” The Fire District’s staffing will remain at 207 personnel.
TMFPD says it is continuing to develop implementation plans and financing for new fire stations in Washoe Valley and Interstate 80 at the Patrick Exit, and a fire apparatus bay for the Hidden Valley Station.
The Fire District is funded by a designated property tax in unincorporated Washoe County, consolidated sales tax (primarily sales tax).
The jurisdiction of TMFPD is approximately 1,000 square miles and is a large and geographically diverse service area.
The Fire District also provides service north into unincorporated Washoe County.