Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District considers the media essential partners for keeping the public informed during wildland fire season.
On Tuesday the fire agency held a wildland fire safety training for all local media partners.
When wildland fires break out in our community, we are there bringing you the latest information, so it's important that we're on the same page with firefighting agencies.
“The reality is that we rely on our media partners to notify our community when there is an incident. Our media is really a primary conduit and we want to provide them essentially a level of service, that is going to provide our community with the information they need, should there be an incident,” explained Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Communications Officer Adam Mayberry.
The training was not only intended for reporter’s safety, but to also make sure that the media is not in any way hindering firefighters from doing their job.
An aspect to the training was learning how wildland fires react to different setting and scenarios.
"It's important that our media partners are kept safe and that they are wearing the proper equipment and are knowledgeable and are educated on what to wear. Where they can be and if they find them in a position where they may get trapped that they can get out of it,” said Mayberry.
The wildland fire safety training outlined a full list of personal protection equipment, or PPE, that reporters *must wear at a fire scene.
Reporters also practiced deploying a fire shelter, which is an aluminum woven blanket that reflects radiant heat and traps breathable air.
“So, we start with the hard hat, falling debris so you can protect yourself with a chin strap. Good eye protection, so dust, embers don't burn your eyes. Appropriate blouse which is a Nomex and the pants are a Nomex as well as leather gloves and a good sturdy hiking boot all leather with Vibram soles. That alone with the fire shelter is the absolute minimum protective equipment needed,” said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Fire Captain Bran Bunn.
KTVN gives a full detail of PPE to each reporter that will be assigned to wildland firefighting coverage.
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is partnering with Sierra Cooperators, which is a group of essentially all of the fire agencies serving the region.
The reporters were given literature and educated on proper wildland fire terminology, which will help with communication between reporters and public information officers. It will also help newsrooms better understand fire incident reports over scanners and radio.
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District gave all of the media partners the contact information for every public information officer (PIO) for those fire agencies.