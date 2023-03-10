To help reduce wildfire fuels, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is announcing a free Curbside Chipping Program open to Washoe County residents that meet certain criteria.
Curbside Chipping is only intended for individuals with disabilities, low income, and seniors who have difficulty with mobility. The program is intended to assist residents who cannot travel to chipping locations such as the Fire District’s green waste collection locations.
This program accommodates Washoe County residents to dispose of their green, dry, and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, etc.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue are now accepting requests through March 31, 2023.
The chipping will take place the week of April 11 – 21. Click on the chipping request form HERE.
Please note that all chipping will occur on the homeowner’s property and requires the presence and approval of the property owner.
All material to be chipped must be left on the property. If you believe you meet such criteria, please indicate on this form under comments.
In order to for the chipping to occur, the following must be met:
- All chip material should be 8 inches or less in diameter.
- All piles must be placed on the curbside of the street where it is accessible for the chipper to gain access.
- All cutting ends must be facing the same direction.
- All material must be clean or dead and considered green material (e.g., no trash, root balls, leaves, lumber, pinecones, dirt, firewood rounds, and fruit waste)
- Piles must be chipped within the time limit allotted (e.g., 20 minutes per residence). If we cannot complete all piles by this time, homeowners will need to reapply for the following chipping schedule. Please note this includes clean up and set up time. (3X3X3 is approximately the amount of material that can be chipped in the allotted time)
This is not a year-round program and is only available during spring and fall.
Submissions will be accepted on a first-come first-serve basis. Only 12 residents will be approved per day depending on geographical location. For example, the east and west of Washoe County fall under two separate dates.
Residents are encouraged to attach pictures to this form to ensure that expected piles meet standards.
Upon successful submission of this form, residents approved will receive an email with information on what days and times the chipping will take place.
Questions or concerns can be directed to Juan Saldana at jsaldana@tmfpd.us or 775.737.8693.
(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)