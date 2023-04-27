With temperatures warming up, many may want to jump in the Truckee River to cool down.
However, the Truckee Meadows Fire Department does not think that's a good idea.
"So, it's really critical to avoid the Truckee River and if you do decide to recreate in or around the river you must have a personal floatation device," said Adam Mayberry, Truckee Meadows Communication Officer.
They also strongly encourage that you bring someone with you, in what they call the buddy system, in the event one of you would need help getting out of the river.
"And that's why the buddy system is important because don't go in the river to attempt to save somebody," Mayberry said. "Keep an eye on them but call 911 immediately."
If you do find yourself alone and do get caught in an intense stream, Mayberry recommends to try and find a rock, tree stump, or anything to pull yourself out of the water.
"Certainly yell, make it very clear that you've fallen into the river that you need help," Mayberry said.
TMFD also told us to avoid drinking or substances that impair your ability to swim.
They also said while it may be warm outside, cooling off in the river may not be a good idea.
"A lot of people think that the river is somehow going to cool them off, but after being in the river a short amount of time most have developed hypothermia and that hinders their ability to swim as well," Mayberry said.
People at Mayberry Park today also told us they know the dangers that come with the Truckee.
"It can catch you very quickly and very by surprise," said Cierra Southworth, Sparks resident. "You can be in a calm spot and all of a sudden you know you go take one spot, one step and you lose your footing and then all of a sudden the currents coming, and you just get lost."
"Stay away from the water, it's very dangerous," said Anne Wallace. "We've lost people in this river many times so be careful out there."