Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue put out fire restrictions yesterday.
They are prohibiting outdoor recreational and cooking fires as fire dangers are starting to reach cautious levels.
"So, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, Washoe County like in the parks areas, the state of Nevada and the Bureau of Land Management have entered into fire restrictions," said August Isernhagen, Division of Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
Truckee Meadows Fire is prohibiting the use of charcoal and woods fires such as campfires or bonfires.
They said propane, electric or anything that you can turn off with a switch or button is okay.
With the heat and dryness of the wildland, they say it's just too risky.
TMFR says that they called for the restrictions because the wildland fuels have dried to a point where it would be difficult to extinguish a fire quickly.
"It's important right now because we're trending the wrong direction like I said our fuel moistures are at critical threshold," Isernhagen said. "Our chance of catching fire are substantially lessened right now and the majority of the fires that we respond to are human caused."
The two driving factors are live fuels such as sagebrush and dead fuels which they say once it starts, it's very hard to be able to catch the fire while it's small.
If the fire doesn't follow the restrictions in TMFR's fire district, they have the authority to put it out.
"Initially Truckee Meadows will show up and ask you to put it out," Isernhagen said. "If you refuse to put it out, then law enforcement will get involved and if you're abstinent then you will get cited."
TMFR says they plan on having these restrictions for the rest of the summer.
"Short answer for the foreseeable future," Isernhagen said. "We will basically be in fire restriction until we get wetting events in the fall. That could be September, October, November, December we don't know where we will end up at this point."
To see where Truckee Meadows Fire district and restrictions take place you can click on this link.