Fire crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue made quick work of a brush fire in Spanish Springs Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported in the area of Pyramid and Calla De La Plata.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue say the fire started after a transformer blew.
The fire was unable to spread after being extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported.
Earlier in the day, over 6,000 NV Energy customers lost power in the Spanish Springs area but it is unknown at this time if the fire and outage are related.