Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District are giving away wood chips on May 27 & 28 (Saturday & Sunday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lemmon Valley Station located at 1390 Nectar Street in Reno.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue will have personnel on hand to assist in loading wood chips using a skid steer loader.
Only trucks and trailers will be accommodated. The chips will be available on a first-come first served basis. There are approximately 80 yards of chips available.
Wood chips are helpful to the environment for soil nutrition.
The chips are cleaner than mulch and provide more benefits to trees and shrubs including regulating temperature and moisture and reducing waste.
Wood chips also reduce weeds and other brush from growing and increasing wildland fuels.