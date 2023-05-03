Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is asking residents to participate in a community survey to help the agency plan for the future.
“This short, yet important survey will help us identify and understand our strategic direction for the next three years as we prepare to develop our Fiscal Year 24-26 Strategic Plan,” said Fire Chief Charles Moore.
Citizens can participate by accessing this link.
TMFR says by entering your information, you are signing up to receive the survey within the coming weeks, delivered to your email address entered. Sign-up by Wednesday, May 10th. The survey will be distributed to participants the week of May 15th to respond within a week.
The survey only allows one submission per IP address.
(TMFR contributed to this report.)