Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s Carpe Diem free fishing event will be taking place on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 8 a.m. to noon at the Rosewood Nature Study Area at 6800 Pembroke Dr. in Reno.
Check in starts at 7 a.m.
This inaugural, family event will feature free youth educational activities and a free fishing derby.
There will also be a BBQ lunch, a raffle and silent auction and more all available for a small donation to the Parks Foundation.
Local business sponsors have joined Nevada Department of Wildlife and Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation to create this event; generate healthy interest in local parks and fishing and; remove invasive species.
Registration and a fishing license are required to participate in the fishing derby but activities are open to everyone.
The Rosewood Nature Study Area opened in the summer of 2021 at the site of the decommissioned Rosewood Lakes Golf Course. The site is still being actively restored to a functional wetland and community open space.
One part of the restoration efforts has included the removal of invasive carp from the park's waterways. This allows native species to move in and thrive.
The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation strives to provide their community members with rewarding and worthwhile opportunities to emphasize stewardship in our local parks.
For more information and registration for this event, you can visit tmparksfoundation.org.