Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 1st annual Carpe Diem free fishing event took place Saturday morning at the Rosewood Nature Study Area in Reno.
The inaugural, family event featured free youth educational activities and a free fishing derby. There was also a raffle and silent auction.
The idea behind the event was twofold- to generate healthy interest in local parks and fishing as well as to remove invasive carp, allowing native species to move in and thrive.
Volunteer events take place throughout the year at Rosewood Nature Study Area and other local parks. More information can be found at the link on this article.