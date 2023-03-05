On Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 4pm, Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation will be hosting a celebratory gala at Rosewood Nature Study Area for their Ten-Year Anniversary.
This special event is expected to showcase the Rosewood Nature Study Area and will feature an adventurous Nevada themed-menu designed by Chef Will Sheppard of Estella, influenced by Great Basin foods and traditional Washoe cooks.
The event will also feature live music from The Reno Swing Set, a silent auction and special guests from throughout our ten year history!
Those interested can purchase tickets for the event at tmparksfoundation.org. All guests, including minors, must have a ticket.