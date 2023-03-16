Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation Will Host First "Discover Your Parks" Event of 2023

Weather Alert

...QUIETER WEATHER INTO THE START OF THE WEEKEND... ...SHOWERS SUNDAY, IMPACTFUL WINTER STORM POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK... * A quieter pattern will be in store through the start of the weekend with cool and mainly dry weather prevailing, along with light afternoon breezes. Take advantage of the break in the weather for recovery, rest, and clean-up efforts. * A weaker and fast moving system will bring about a return of light to moderate Sierra snow showers and light valley rain. While snowfall amounts look light by Sierra standards, snow accumulations may still present travel impacts across Sierra passes. * There is increasing potential for another strong and impactful winter storm early next week. While the details will be ironed out in the coming days, confidence is increasing for another round of heavy Sierra snowfall. This is looking to be colder storm with less flooding issues, but more in the way of snow load impacts for Sierra communities with additional feet of snowfall possible. The colder nature of this storm combined with gusty winds could also result in areas of blowing and drifting snow with periods of lowered visibility. * Western Nevada valleys could could see a mix of rain snow with this storm with slushy accumulations and travel impacts possible.