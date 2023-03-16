Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation Will Host First "Discover Your Parks" Event of 2023

Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation will be hosting its first "Discover Your Parks" series event of 2023 on March 25. Events will continue once a month.
At 10:00 a.m., there will be a 2.5 mile guided-interpretive walk through Sun Valley Regional Park, which is located at 5905 Sidehill Drive.
All events in the Discover Your Parks series are free and open to all ages. All you need to do register ahead of time. Some events may have limited capacity.
Registration can be done through the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation website by clicking here.
The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation says the "Discover Your Parks" program is designed for all ages to engage and uplift the community through arts, education and recreation in local parks.