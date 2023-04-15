Truckee Police say a recent traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a convicted felon for illegally being in possession of multiple guns and driving under the influence.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, April 4, Truckee Police say one of their sergeant's noticed a vehicle driving in an unsafe manor near Glenshire Drive and a vehicle stop occurred.
After conducting some field sobriety tests, Truckee Police say the driver identified as Vince Kay was driving under the influence.
A search of Kay's car revealed a loaded, unregistered Glock handgun concealed in the driver's door pocket, and another unsecured firearm in the center console.
It was later revealed that Kay was a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.
Kay was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possessing an unregistered weapon, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and driving on a suspended license.
(Truckee Police)