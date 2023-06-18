The Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival returns earlier this year on Saturday, June 24 and promises to be a family, fun-filled aviation, and STEM – oriented event!
Highlights include aerobatic performances, military and experimental aircraft on static display, STEM Expo, Family Festival, vendors, free speaker presentation, and so much more.
The opening ceremony kicks off at 10 a.m. with Truckee’s own Mountain Belles performing the national anthem. Aerobatic performers will take to the sky around 10:30 a.m. and then again at 1:30 p.m.
At 12 noon listen to a free speaker presentation with aerobatic performer, Vicky Benzing. Navy Commander Colette Lazenka will join Benzing sharing her story about what it took for her to become a Naval Flight Officer/Aviation Engineering Duty Officer, one of many positions in the field of aviation that is not a pilot. Lazneka’s squadron is based at Naval Air Station Point Mugu in Ventura County, CA, and controls the Restricted air space during missile tests out into the Pacific as well as collecting missile data.
Kids ages 8-17 should plan to stop by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) building to sign up for a free airplane ride with an EAA volunteer Young Eagles pilot for Sunday, July 24
There might even be a “surprise” appearance by Brigadier General, Bud Anderson. Anderson is the last-living World War II Triple Ace Fighter Pilot who celebrated his 101th birthday this past January. Seating is limited and is available on a first-come-first-serve basis, so be sure to arrive early.
Undaunted Airshows will make Truckee Tahoe Air Show attendees wanting more after seeing this two-ship formation team doing dogfighting-like rejoin sequences, head-to-head passes and merges, and towering separations.
For more information, click here: www.TruckeeTahoeAirShow.com