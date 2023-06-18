Weather Alert

...Cold Front Brings Gusty Winds and Temperature Drop... * West to southwest winds will increase noticeably ahead of a strong, mostly dry cold front. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph with localized gusts up to 55 mph will result in areas of blowing dust, aviation turbulence, and impacts to travel and recreation, including hazardous lake conditions. High profile vehicles may be difficult to maneuver in strong crosswinds along the Highway 395 and Interstate 580 corridor today into Monday. Strong ridge wind gusts up to 85 mph may impact backcounty recreation through Monday as well. *ACTION: Ensure all outdoor decor and furniture is secure. Also, be sure to check with NDOT and CALTRANS for any high-profile vehicle restrictions. * Temperatures will drop 10 to 15 degrees over the next 24 hours with significantly colder overnight lows by early Monday morning. Sierra valley locations will likely experience several hours of sub-freezing temperatures Monday morning with western Nevada valleys nearing the mid to low 30s. *ACTION: Protect sensitive vegetation from the chilly overnight temperatures and dress in layers if recreating in the Sierra.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * CHANGES...None. * WHAT....Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&