Former president Donald Trump spoke at 'Fervant: A Calvary Chapel' in Las Vegas on Saturday.
In Republican frontrunner's first stop to the Silver State since announcing his 2024 rebid, Trump spoke to a room of grassroots campaign volunteers who will work to win Nevada's upcoming primary on Tuesday, February 6th of next year.
Trump worked to galvanize the room full of supporters by painting a stark contrast between himself and President Joe Biden, calling the current president a crook and saying the country won't survive if Biden wins.
"Our country is a mess, we are a failing nation, we're a nation in decline. We are soon, and if we win the election, we have no choice, if we don't win the election this upcoming 2024 election, we are going to be a country no more. I actually think it will not. It will be a country no more. That's how bad it is in the alternative. If we win, we are going to have my opinion, the greatest country," said former President Donald Trump.
Trump attacked the only other Republican contender polling in the double digits Ron DeSantis, who made a stop in Northern Nevada last month as the keynote speaker for the 7th Annual Basque Fry.
Late June polling by reputable polling website Five-Thirty-Eight shows Trump beating DeSantis 52 to 22% in the Nevada primary.
Trump also touted recent favorability polling suggesting his support is growing among younger Americans.
"Now, many of those people that would've voted democrat are gonna be voting for us. You saw that poll recently came out. We're doing great with young people. We never did great as republicans. We never did great. Now we're leading with young people by 16% nobody's ever seen," said Trump.
Early Saturday before Trump's speech - democratic U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus, who represents Nevada's first congressional district where Trump spoke issued a video statement calling Trump's stances on healthcare, social security, and tax cuts for the wealthy dangerous to Nevadans.
Trump appeared at UFC 290 with league president Dana White later Saturday evening.