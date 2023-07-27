Already facing criminal cases in New York and Florida, former President Donald Trump is in increasing legal peril as investigations into his efforts to cling to power after his election loss appear to be coming to a head. The target letter sent to Trump by special counsel Jack Smith suggests Trump may soon be indicted on new federal charges, adding to the remarkable situation of a former president up against possible prison time while vying to reclaim the White House as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Trump has denied wrongdoing in all the cases and dismissed the prosecutions as an effort to hurt his 2024 campaign.