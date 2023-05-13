The Carson City School District took time at the School Board meeting earlier this month to recognize 22 individuals with the “Distinguished Student Award.”
The student winners were selected by administrators and recognized from their respective schools as having specific qualities, skills and characteristics that distinguished them.
The award defines the term ‘distinguished’ as something special in a person that can be recognized or identified from others by unique features or characteristics.
The word implies any subtle or small differences that are good or honorable that sets one person apart from others. Winners of this award may be identified as good scholars, helpful, on-time, nice, obeying the rules and protecting others.
"It brings me great pride to recognize and honor our distinguished student award recipients," said Andrew Feuling, Carson City School District superintendent. "These students have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, leadership, and service to their school and community, setting a positive example for their peers and future generations.”
Listed below by grade level and school site are the first and last names of each distinguished student.
Griffin Shaw, fifth grade, Bordewich Bray Elementary School
Sadie Parr, fifth grade, Bordewich Bray Elementary School
Mia Magana, fifth grade, Empire Elementary School
Janred Deza, fifth grade, Empire Elementary School
Eric Lovell-Hurles, fifth grade, Fremont Elementary School
Lucia Monrroy, fifth grade, Fremont Elementary School
Mackenzie Gelbaum, fifth grade, Fritsch Elementary School
Hawkeye Syndergaard, fifth grade, Fritsch Elementary School
Mikayla Hansen, fifth grade, Mark Twain Elementary School
David Carrasco, fifth grade, Mark Twain Elementary School
Mylo McCoy, fifth grade, Seeliger Elementary School
Mackenzie Crisp, fifth grade, Seeliger Elementary School
Syrae Lenz, fifth grade, Carson Montessori
Joshua Hemovich, fifth grade, Carson Montessori
Julie Salanoa, eighth grade, Carson Middle School
Jeremiah Urbina, eighth grade, Carson Middle School
Khepri Martinez, eighth grade, Eagle Valley Middle School
Nicole Bredow, eighth grade, Eagle Valley Middle School
Ciaran Joaquin (CJ) Sampang, 12th grade, Carson High School
Lizbeth Avina, 12th grade, Carson High School
Faith Key, 12th grade, Pioneer Academy
Troy Winkler, 12th grade, Pioneer Academy
(Carson City School District)