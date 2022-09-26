Nevada State Police say two people were arrested in Carson City after attempting to set a reported stolen car on fire to defraud an insurance company earlier this month.
On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 6:24 A.M., the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle call at the location of Golf Club Dr. and US-50 W beneath the underpass in Carson City.
The call described the vehicle as Audi SUV with unknown registration facing the wrong way in the travel lane and possibly on fire.
During the preliminary scene investigation, the passenger interior area of the vehicle was found burned, and a strong odor of gasoline was emitting from the interior of the vehicle.
It was further learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Reno, Nevada area earlier in the day.
Additional investigation was conducted jointly by multiple Nevada State Police Divisions, including the Highway Patrol Division, the Investigation Division and the State Fire Marshal.
The investigation produced probable cause that the registered owners of the vehicle, Dale & Stephanie Chapman, conspired with another individual, to facilitate the theft of the vehicle and set fire to the vehicle to defraud their insurance company.
On September 8, 2022, the following individuals were arrested on the following charges:
Stephanie Chapman was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Arson Third Degree. Conspiracy Grand Larceny of an Auto.
Dale Chapman was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Arson Third Degree. Conspiracy Grand Larceny of an Auto.
Both suspects were booked into the Carson City Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing, and further charges and arrests are anticipated.