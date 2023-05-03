Two Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Endangering Children in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says it arrested two people on drug trafficking charges after finding 75 pounds of marijuana in their home, that was from an illegal and clandestine marijuana cultivation laboratory.
Law enforcement also seized 181 grams of hashish and two pounds of butane honey oil, which is a concentrated extraction of cannabis that has a THC concentration of up to 90%.
Armentrout was seen the next morning on surveillance video taking his kids to school. After they were dropped off, the Special Enforcement Team (SET) detained Armentrout for a traffic violation and had a search warrant to search his property.
His property consisted of a one-acre lot with a 1977 square-foot residence, five storage structures, two motor homes, and six vehicles.
Wendylyn Clemens was found at the residence and soon after, law enforcement found the clandestine marijuana cultivation laboratory.
Carson City Public Health agencies responded to assess the condition of the clandestine laboratory. They determined that all the unsanctioned construction improvements to the property made it a public safety hazard, and condemned it. They immediately directed NV Energy to cut the power.
SET arrested Armentrout and Clemens. They were both booked into the Carson City Jail for trafficking a controlled substance, maintaining a drug house, drug endangered children, and illegal extraction of THC.
The investigation was a combined effort with the Carson City Sheriff's Office's Special Enforcement Team, Carson City Sheriff's Office's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), and the Nevada State Tri-NET Task Force.
(Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)