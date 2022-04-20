The Justice Center in downtown Reno had to be evacuated Wednesday because of a gas leak.
Washoe County says NV Energy responded a small gas leak on 1 South Sierra Street just before noon and evacuated both the north and south buildings as a precaution.
The north building was later reopened but the south building is still evacuated.
NV Energy is investigating and the south building will not reopen today.
The City says if you had an appointment at Reno Municipal Court for today, you should reschedule.
There's no official word on when the leak will be capped.
Heads up: The Reno Municipal Court was evacuated due to a gas leak and will not reopen today! If you had a court hearing this afternoon, they will contact you to reschedule to a later date. pic.twitter.com/gJme2b7fRi— City of Reno (@CityofReno) April 20, 2022
