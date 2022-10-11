Search crews with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office rescued two elderly hikers that got lost on Mount Rose last week.
At approximately 6:30PM on October 9, 2022, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, Incident Management Team and HASTY Team responded to the report of two hikers that were lost on Mount Rose.
Upon arrival, SAR members located two women who were suffering from hypothermia.
The hikers, aged 87 and 70, were treated on scene and declined medical transport to the hospital.
A Search and Rescue REMSA Health paramedic and North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District personnel assisted with this incident.
The WCSO would like to remind citizens that weather conditions can shift rapidly this time of year and to be prepared when venturing into the outdoors.