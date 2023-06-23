The City of Reno invites the public to Traner Pool on Friday, June 23, 2023, and Friday, July 21, 2023, for two free pool sessions and popsicle community days, sponsored by Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Miguel Martinez. Both events will run from 12:45 - 4 p.m.
Free pool admission and popsicles will be limited to 150 people per session.
“Ward 3 has so much to offer including Traner Pool,” said Councilmember Martinez. “The pool has been part of our community for decades and once again this summer, our residents have the opportunity to make summer memories while swimming here with their friends and families.”
Traner Pool is open for the 2023 season from June 10- August 13, 2023. Open/family swim is available daily from 12:00 - 4:00 pm.