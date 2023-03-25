Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the sentencing of Charles Bridges, 53, and Latonya Gultry, 45, for defrauding the state’s Department of Welfare and Supportive Services out of $212,844.73.
Bridges and Gultry were sentenced in the Eighth Judicial District Court on March 22. From February 2018 through August 2021, Bridges and Gultry fraudulently applied for and received Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medical Assistance (MED) benefits by using the names and personal identifying information of others.
Both Bridges and Gultry were charged with one count of theft, a category B felony.
“My office will not allow bad actors to defraud the services put in place to protect our residents,” said AG Ford. “Defrauding the state welfare system is an upsetting and reprehensible crime, and I am glad to see justice done in this case.”
Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Danielle “Pieper” Chio sentenced Bridges to 19-48 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections.
Gultry was sentenced to 48-120 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections.
Gultry was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation for three years.
Both defendants were ordered to pay Restitution to DWSS for the full amount of money they defrauded.
(Office of Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford)